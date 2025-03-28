‘Demon Slayer,’ Japan’s Popular Manga, Back with 5th Stage Play; Performers Kato, Urai Discuss Playing Their Roles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kokushibo’s eyes were made based on a mold of Kazuki Kato’s eyes.

The smash hit manga “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) is back with its fifth stage play adaptation. I went to an event in January that announced the production, “Kimetsu no Yaiba the stage part5 Save the Swordsmith Village.” The attention was focused on the actors who play the two most powerful demons in the Upper Ranks — powerful enemies that stand in the way of the hero, Tanjiro Kamado.

Kazuki Kato, a popular musical actor, plays Kokushibo, the Upper One, and Kenji Urai plays Douma, the Upper Two. They will only appear on the stage via video. How will they express their roles as the almighty demons? The two actors shared their enthusiasm about their roles.

The main storyline of the “Demon Slayer” manga focuses on Tanjiro challenging gangs of demons to help his sister, Nezuko, who was turned into a demon, become human again. In this fifth stage play, Tanjiro visits a swordsmith village in search of a new blade. Muzan Kibutsuji, the leader of the demons, summons the Upper Rank demons, including Kokushibo and Douma, to their stronghold, Mugenjo castle.

Kenji Urai stands onstage, saying, “I realized that any dream could come true.”

Both Kato and Urai are huge fans of the original manga.

“I want to make sure I don’t betray the expectations of manga fans,” Kato said.

Urai added: “I was overjoyed when I was offered the role. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s an honor.” Mamoru Miyano, who voices Douma in the anime, offered him encouragement.

Yoshihide Sasaki, who plays the role of Muzan in the theatrical production, said: “There is one equation for 2.5-dimensional stages. An actor’s singing ability is equal to the strength of the character they are playing and the character’s fighting ability.” The term “2.5-dimensional” refers to expressing 2D works, such as anime and games, in our 3D reality by finding a middle between the two.

As for singing capability, there is no doubt about the abilities of Kato and Urai.

©Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA ©KIMETSU NO YAIBA the stage committee

A promotional image of “Kimetsu no Yaiba the stage part5 Save the Swordsmith Village”

“Kokushibo’s strength comes from his obsessive demeanor. I want to express his obsession, which was so strong that it finally turned him into a demon,” Kato said.

Urai explained: “It takes determination and a sense of responsibility to play a character that the author put their life and soul into. I want to make the audience believe that the characters are alive on stage.”

Shogo Sakamoto, who plays the main character, Tanjiro, added: “I love the character more than anyone else and have worked really hard to make him convincing. There is a charm that only the stage can offer, and I hope you enjoy it.”

The play will run in Tokyo from April 11 to 20 and in Kobe from April 25 to 27. Tickets are already available to the public.