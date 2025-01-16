New Imperial Theatre to Open in 29-Story Building in FY2030; Current Facility Scheduled to Close Next Month
20:13 JST, January 16, 2025
The new Imperial Theatre will open in the Yurakucho district of Tokyo in fiscal 2030, Toho Co. announced Thursday.
It will be housed in a 29-story building, occupying four floors above ground and two below. Architect Tetsuo Kobori, 53, a professor at Hosei University, will design the theater.
Based on a theme of “THE VEIL,” the lobby, seating and stage will be connected as if visitors are passing through a veil as they enter and move through the theater.
The current Imperial Theatre, which opened in 1966, is the second facility to bear that name. It is scheduled to close at the end of February for reconstruction.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
“Shogun” Sweeps TV Drama Categories at Golden Globes (UPDATE 5)
-
Satoru Hiura Marks 40th Anniversary of Her Career as Manga Creator; Works Still Continuously Serialized
-
Cosplaying Gaining Ground, Inspiring New Businesses; Growth Area in Japan’s Pop Culture
-
Kabuki Star Plays Exiled Priest on Remote Island; Real-Life Setting Highlights His Lonely Despair
-
Traditional Japanese Wrapping Cloth Furoshiki Gets a Hungarian Twist; Sustainability Trends, Floral Designs Revive Practice
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes