New Imperial Theatre to Open in 29-Story Building in FY2030; Current Facility Scheduled to Close Next Month

Courtesy of Tetsuo Kobori Architects

An artist’s rendering of the new Imperial Theatre

The new Imperial Theatre will open in the Yurakucho district of Tokyo in fiscal 2030, Toho Co. announced Thursday.

It will be housed in a 29-story building, occupying four floors above ground and two below. Architect Tetsuo Kobori, 53, a professor at Hosei University, will design the theater.

Based on a theme of “THE VEIL,” the lobby, seating and stage will be connected as if visitors are passing through a veil as they enter and move through the theater.

The current Imperial Theatre, which opened in 1966, is the second facility to bear that name. It is scheduled to close at the end of February for reconstruction.