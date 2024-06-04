Kabuki Returns; University of Hawaii Students Revive Traditional Japanese Theater in Gifu Pref. After 130 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

University of Hawaii students and others perform the classic “Benten musume meo no shiranami” at the Aioi-za Theater in Mizunami, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

MIZUNAMI, Gifu — Jikabuki, a folk performing art, which took root among Japanese immigrants to Hawaii in the Meiji era, was performed by University of Hawaii students and others at a local theater in Mizunami, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday. The roughly 500 spectators applauded the folk performing art at the Aioi-za theater, marking a “homecoming performance” after more than 130 years.

Students dressed in matching kimono and held Japanese umbrellas to perform the classic “Benten musume meo no shiranami” [“Benten the Maiden and the Five Thievest”] in both English and Japanese. During one highlight, when the five thieves appeared on stage, they delivered their lines in flowing Japanese. This drew in great cheers and ohineri wrapped offerings of money from the audience.

“I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’m overwhelmed by the applause,” said Arlo Chiaki Rowe, a 25-year-old third-generation Japanese American who performed the nagauta long epic song.

Immigration from Japan to Hawaii began in 1868. Kabuki took root there and, in 1924, “Chushingura” (“The Faithful”) was performed at the university. Kabuki classes and performances are still held at the university today.