Kabuki Returns; University of Hawaii Students Revive Traditional Japanese Theater in Gifu Pref. After 130 Years
1:00 JST, June 4, 2024
MIZUNAMI, Gifu — Jikabuki, a folk performing art, which took root among Japanese immigrants to Hawaii in the Meiji era, was performed by University of Hawaii students and others at a local theater in Mizunami, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday. The roughly 500 spectators applauded the folk performing art at the Aioi-za theater, marking a “homecoming performance” after more than 130 years.
Students dressed in matching kimono and held Japanese umbrellas to perform the classic “Benten musume meo no shiranami” [“Benten the Maiden and the Five Thievest”] in both English and Japanese. During one highlight, when the five thieves appeared on stage, they delivered their lines in flowing Japanese. This drew in great cheers and ohineri wrapped offerings of money from the audience.
“I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’m overwhelmed by the applause,” said Arlo Chiaki Rowe, a 25-year-old third-generation Japanese American who performed the nagauta long epic song.
Immigration from Japan to Hawaii began in 1868. Kabuki took root there and, in 1924, “Chushingura” (“The Faithful”) was performed at the university. Kabuki classes and performances are still held at the university today.
Hawaiian Students to Celebrate 130 Years of Kabuki in Hawaii with Commemorative Program in Gifu; Kabuki Star Ichikawa Monnosuke Advises
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pop Idol Koichi Domoto’s Musical ‘Shock’ Rewrites Japan Record
-
Kotaro Isaka’s Thriller ‘The Mantis’ Shortlisted for CWA Daggers; Author Previously Nominated for ‘Bullet Train’
-
Japanese Artist’s Highly Realistic Photo-Like Pencil Drawings on Display at Okayama Art Museum
-
Shohei Ohtani to Serve as Judge for Newly Established “Jump Sports Manga Sho” Award; Publisher’s Request Gladly Accepted
-
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Spirited Away’ Stage Adaptation Premieres in London’s West End, Featuring Japanese Cast, English Subtitles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Japan Household Spending Down 3.2 ％ in FY 2023
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled