VTuber Group Hololive Takes Over Tokyo Dome City

From left: Sakura Miko, Oozora Subaru and Houshou Marine

The all-female VTuber group Hololive has scored fans across the globe. Currently, group members are appearing in “Hololive City,” an event being held through Sept. 3 where they bring new energy to the Tokyo Dome City entertainment complex.

VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, are entertainers on YouTube who use 3D or 2D avatars. Motion capture technology translates their real movements into data, which is used to animate the avatars. VTubers are also active on other social media and at music concerts.

At the Hololive City event, group members entertain visitors to Tokyo Dome City in collaboration with the complex’s regular attractions. In a festival area, panels are displayed bearing images of members in costumes designed for the event. A package tour, in which members could guide guests around, was also available.

A Hololive concert at Tokyo Dome City Hall

On July 7, a concert by four Hololive members was held at Tokyo Dome City Hall. On Aug. 1, some group members appeared at a game for the Tokyo Dome-based Yomiuri Giants, showing up on screens and making announcements.

Hololive is popular for its visuals and diverse characters that include talents, with one member a cat, another being good at singing and yet another a robot.

Recently, The Yomiuri Shimbun interviewed three members: Sakura Miko, Oozora Subaru and Houshou Marine. The following are excerpts from the interview.

The Yomiuri Shimbun: The Hololive City event started in July.

Sakura Miko: I’m grateful that so many fans have come to Tokyo Dome City to see us so many times.

Oozora Subaru: When I heard we would collaborate with Tokyo Dome City, I was surprised and happy. I’ve been there many times.

Yomiuri: How do you feel now that you’ve participated in the event?

Houshou Marine: I was part of a program related to the Ferris wheel, which is one of the attractions in Tokyo Dome City. Passengers might not have time to relax and enjoy the view outside if they’re listening to us speak. Or, maybe that’s what they like?

Miko: Don’t worry, they love it (laughs). I was part of a tour project to help people enjoy Hololive City. I wore a flight attendant costume. I really liked it.

Subaru: Mikochi [Miko] was very cute in the costume. I was part of the event for the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows game [on Aug. 1].

Marine: I was so jealous you got to wear that baseball uniform.

Subaru: I had just gotten into baseball before the event, thanks to Hololive member Nekomata Okayu, who loves baseball. So it was perfect timing for me. I was doing research at the time, such as on the Giants’ mascot, Giabbit, and found out that he is a perfect gentleman, so it was a really deep experience for me.

A Hololive character is seen on a screen at a Yomiuri Giants game.

Yomiuri: What do you think is the appeal of Hololive?

Subaru: First, anyone can watch our live broadcasts on the internet easily. There’s also a comment section so that we can communicate with viewers. It’s not a one-way street. I like it. The live-event atmosphere is fun.

Marine: Since we have a variety of members, we can do many different projects and collaborations.

Yomiuri: What do you want to do in the future?

Miko: I want to give a solo concert. Also, I want to be more active overseas as I feel people there are very enthusiastic about us, too.

Marine: That’s true. I feel more support from people overseas now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. The support of our fans, both in Japan and overseas, is what encourages us most. I want to reward their support. I also want to do a solo concert, of course, and do something to attract new fans.

Subaru: I believe it was my fans who pulled me through difficult times. I’ve also achieved many of my goals, so now I want to do something for the people who have been supporting me, rather than think about what I want to do for myself. I want to be close to them forever.