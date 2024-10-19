Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra Performs in Hamburg; Pianist Mao Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1
14:08 JST, October 19, 2024
HAMBURG — The Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO) received rapturous applause following its performance in Hamburg on Friday evening.
The YNSO, which is currently on tour in Europe with principal conductor Sebastian Weigle, played at Elbphilharmonie concert hall, a venue designed using the latest technology and known for its excellent acoustics. The YNSO was the first Japanese professional orchestra to perform at the hall.
An audience of about 2,000 people attended.
Pianist Mao Fujita played Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in the first half of the concert. The 25-year-old pianist, who also performed with the YNSO in Nuremberg on Oct. 13, once again demonstrated her rich and expressive musical experience.
In the second half of the concert, Weigle led the orchestra in a passionate performance of Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.
“The YNSO and I have played together many times, so we were able to put together a stellar ensemble,” Fujita said.
