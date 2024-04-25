Japanese Conductor Kazuki Yamada to Debut at Berlin Philharmonic
17:12 JST, April 25, 2024
London (Jiji Press)—The Berlin Philharmonic announced Tuesday that Japanese conductor Kazuki Yamada will have his first concerts with the world-renowned orchestra in June 2025.
At the concerts scheduled for June 12-14 next year, Yamada, 45, will conduct Camille Saint-Saens’ “Organ Symphony” and a piece by Toru Takemitsu.
Previously, the late Seiji Ozawa was invited to the Berlin Philharmonic as guest conductor several times. More recently, Ozawa’s pupil Yutaka Sado made his debut with the orchestra in May 2011.
Yamada won the 51st Besancon International Competition in 2009, which is known as a gateway to success for young conductors. Since last spring, Yamada has been chief conductor and artistic adviser at the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
