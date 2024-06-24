Works by Ukrainian Composers Featured at Yokohama Charity Concert; Violinist Chieko Arai Performs in Show of Solidarity with Country Facing Russian Aggression

The Japan News

Chieko Arai plays violin music by a Ukrainian composer at Yokohama Christ Church on Sunday.

A charity concert featuring violin pieces by Ukrainian composers was held at a church in Yokohama on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the war-torn country facing Russian aggression. At the concert titled “Violin for Ukraine,” Europe-based Japanese violinist Chieko Arai, who has been fascinated by the works of Ukrainian composers, performed six solo violin pieces, each written by different composers.

“The pieces were little known, but rich in variety with a wide range of emotions,” Arai said.

According to Arai, solo violin works by Ukrainian composers are hard to find because of the long history of Russian oppression of Ukrainian culture. Arai found one piece from 1807, but the other five pieces were composed between 1972 and 2014. She obtained one piece directly from the late composer’s son, while another unpublished piece was acquired through a Ukrainian conductor who provided her with the composer’s handwritten manuscript.

“This concert was made possible with the help of many Ukrainians,” Arai told the audience. “Please take the music with you in your heart.”

After the performance, a Ukrainian woman in the audience came up to Arai and handed her a bouquet, saying she was holding back tears as she listened to the music of her homeland. She fled to Japan with her family after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. “I will keep this music in my heart forever,” she said in Ukrainian, which was translated into Japanese.

A Ukrainian woman, left, thanks Chieko Arai for her violin performance at Yokohama Christ Church on Sunday.

The concert was held free of charge at Yokohama Christ Church in Naka Ward, Yokohama, and the audience was asked to make contributions, all of which will be donated to support Ukraine.