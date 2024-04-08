Yoasobi To Be Invited to White House Dinner During Kishida’s State Visit; Kishida To Gift Wajima Lacquerware to U.S. President Biden
12:48 JST, April 8, 2024
Japanese celebrities, including popular J-pop duo Yohasobi, have been invited to a state dinner at the White House when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the United States, a Japanese government official said.
The state dinner will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Yoasobi has become popular worldwide for such songs as their record-breaking hit “Idol.”
Kishida plans to give Biden a Wajima lacquerware as a souvenir. Studios of the Japanese traditional craft have been heavily damaged by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January.
