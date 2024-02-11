Sony Music Acquires Half of Michael Jackson’s Catalog

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Michael Jackson performs during a concert in Tokyo in 1988.

Los Angeles (Jiji Press) — Sony Music Entertainment has acquired half of the music catalog of the late pop singer Michael Jackson, the U.S. entertainment media Variety reported Friday.

The transaction is valued at around $1.2 billion, the biggest for a single music artist’s assets to date, Variety said.

Sony Music and Jackson’s estate have not made any comment so far.

In 2011, Sony reportedly acquired rock singer Bruce Springsteen’s music catalog.