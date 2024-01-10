- Music
Musician Yoshiki’s Hollywood Theater Handprints Unveiled
17:23 JST, January 10, 2024
Los Angeles (Jiji Press)—Cemented handprints and footprints of Japanese musician Yoshiki were unveiled in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Yoshiki, a member of rock band X Japan, expressed his joy, saying that he never imagined such a thing would happen. He is the first Japanese honored with the imprints
He joined about 300 people, such as Tom Hanks and Marilyn Monroe, whose handprints and footprints are enshrined in the forecourt of the theater.
His extensive work both in Japan and overseas such as the composition of Golden Globe Awards theme music seems to have borne fruit.
Yoshiki expressed his sadness over the powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan on Jan. 1. He said he will sell his own piano at auction and donate the proceeds to help those hit by the disaster.
