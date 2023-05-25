- MUSIC
Pianist Martha Argerich Held Concert in Tokyo at Keio University
13:00 JST, May 25, 2023
Internationally renowned Argentine pianist Martha Argerich held a concert at Keio University’s Mita Campus in Minato Ward on May 10 for around 850 students and other general attendants.
Argerich, 81, has been holding concerts across Japan as part of philanthropic activities in her capacity as the general director of the musical festival, “Argerich’s Meeting Point in Beppu.” The festival has been held in Oita Prefecture since 1998.
The concert at Keio University was jointly proposed by the Argerich Arts Foundation and the Characters Culture Promotion Organization because the university founder, Yukichi Fukuzawa, is from Oita Prefecture. Argerich performed pieces by Bach and Ravel for about 30 minutes and elicited thunderous applause from the audience.
“The performance was wonderful and I had goosebumps the entire time,” said a 19-year-old freshman who also plays the piano. “It was an invaluable opportunity for me to closely observe how she uses her hands and feet.”
