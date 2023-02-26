- MUSIC
BTS’ J-Hope Becomes 2nd in Group to Enlist for Military Service
18:13 JST, February 26, 2023
J-Hope of BTS has started the process of enlisting in the military to fulfill his mandatory service, the K-pop band’s agency announced Sunday.
The 29-year-old is the second member of the globally popular group to enlist in the military, following Jin, 30, in December. The other members are expected to eventually fulfill their military service.
The agency is aiming for all seven members to resume their activities around 2025.
