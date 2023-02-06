Japan’s Masa Takumi scoops Grammy for best global album

AP

Masanori Takumi, center, accepts the award for Best Global Music Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — Composer-arranger Masanori “Masa” Takumi won the Best Global Music Album award for his recording “Sakura” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

In an acceptance speech, Takumi, 44, expressed his amazement and joy, saying he had not prepared any text and merely wanted to say “thank you.”

Speaking later with reporters outside the venue he said: “I never expected to receive such an honorable award. It feels like [it has happened to] somebody else, but I’m sure it’ll slowly slowly sink in. I hope this award will inspire young people.”

Takumi, an Osaka Prefecture native, has worked with Exile, Da Pump and others as a composer, arranger and producer. He was a member of Sly & Robbie & The Jam Masters when the group was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014. He lived and worked as a musician in Los Angeles for three years from 2018 with an eye on winning the award.

“Sakura” features traditional Japanese instruments, including shamisen and koto, in contemporary arrangements.

Takumi is a nephew of the late musician Hideki Saijo.

The award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album went to U.S. act Snarky Puppy, which includes percussionist Keita Ogawa, 40, from Nagasaki Prefecture.