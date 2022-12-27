YNSO wins grand prize at National Arts Festival awards

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Cultural Affairs Agency

The Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO) was honored with the grand prize in the Cultural Affairs Agency’s National Arts Festival awards in the music category for Kanto region performances, the agency said Monday in announcing the winners for fiscal 2022.

The YNSO was cited for its outstanding performance on Oct. 25 in a concert that included the world premiere of the Double Concerto for Violin and Shamisen by Toshi Ichiyanagi, who had died shortly before hearing the work performed.

The agency praised the polished conducting of Sylvain Cambreling, the conductor laureate of the YNSO who successfully brought out the versatile tones of the orchestra.