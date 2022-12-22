Japan musical instrument firm’s original ’60s melodica model found at subsidiary

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Melodion, Suzuki Musical Instrument MFG. Co.’s original melodica model

HAMAMATSU — Musical instrument manufacturer Suzuki Musical Instrument MFG. Co. announced that a unit of its earliest melodica model, the Melodion, produced in the 1960s was found at its subsidiary company. It will be on display at Suzuki’s headquarters in Hamamatsu next year as the firm celebrates its 70th anniversary.

According to the company, the original model was produced in 1961 and was manufactured for several years.

One of Suzuki’s subsidiaries in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, contacted the company in late October after it found an original model, which was donated to the subsidiary by a former employee about 20 years ago. The melodica was given to the former employee’s father by the founder of Suzuki. Despite having some keys that no longer work, the instrument is in relatively good condition and still has its original case.

Suzuki asked the public to donate their original models, as it could not find any either at the company or through sales channels. As a result, people sent in their Melodions that were produced in the 1960s and 70s. The 1970s models are not the original, but they will also be on display next year.

“We didn’t expect to find [an original Melodion] at our subsidiary,” said a Suzuki representative. “We apologize for any inconvenience but are very grateful to everyone who helped us.”