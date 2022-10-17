BTS members to serve mandatory military service

Courtesy of Big Hit Music

Members of K-pop boy band BTS perform at a concert in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday.

SEOUL — Members of K-pop group BTS will serve in South Korea’s military service, their agency announced Monday.

All seven members will enlist for the mandatory period, including the group’s oldest member Jin, 29.

In South Korea, military service is compulsory for men over the age of 18, in principle. Even if a deferment is granted under special circumstances, individuals are obliged to serve by the age of 30.