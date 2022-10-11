Singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya makes Oricon history

The cover of Yumi Matsutoya’s new best-of album

Singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya, 68, became the first person in Oricon Inc.’s history to have at least one No. 1 album in every decade for six decades from the 1970s to 2020s, as her new best-of album topped the Oricon charts in the week that ended Sunday, the company announced Tuesday.

The new album, “Yuming Banzai! 50th Anniversary Album,” went on sale on Oct. 4 and has sold 191,000 copies.