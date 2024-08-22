Nintendo Museum to Open in Kyoto in Oct.
14:11 JST, August 22, 2024
Nintendo Co. announced its “Nintendo Museum,” displaying Nintendo’s various game products, will open in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture on October 2.
The company’s iconic family computer video game console “Famicom” will be among the museum’s pieces, alongside other gaming machines and software released by Nintendo. The site also hosts an interactive area where visitors can enjoy playing the games.
Reservation on the museum website is required for the entry, which is now accepting applications.
For more information, visit the website: Nintendo Museum
