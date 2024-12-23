English Version of Japanese Classic Manga ‘Ashita No Joe’ to Go on Sale; First Volume Released in the U.S. on Tuesday

Courtesy of Kodansha Ltd.

The cover of the English version of “Ashita no Joe”

The English version of “Ashita no Joe,” a well-known classic manga about the world of boxing, is scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday in the U.S.

Written by Ikki Kajiwara (1936-87), also known by the pen name Asao Takamori, and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba, 85, the manga will be released in English for the first time as “Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow.”

From 1967 to 1973, “Ashita no Joe” was serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine. Centered on Joe Yabuki, who spends his youth in boxing and fighting rivals at the risk of his life, the manga became a phenomenon in Japan during its bleak postwar era.

The rapid expansion of the manga market in the United States and elsewhere created demand of the classic being translated into English, according to publisher Kodansha Ltd. and its subsidiary Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC, who will publish the English translation. In light of this, the companies began preparing to release the English version on the 50th anniversary of the manga series’ completion.

The first volume of the series’ eight is slated to go on sale Tuesday, priced at $59.95, with the e-book version available at $14.99. “Ashita no Joe” has been translated into seven languages, including French, Spanish and Korean.

“It appears that the range of manga genres has widened in the United States, and various works, including classics, have been translated,” said Masato Hara, a 50-year-old French-language translator who is well-versed in overseas manga markets. “‘Ashita no Joe’ is an important work in the history of Japanese manga, so it is delightful to see it translated into English.”

“I wonder what kind of impression the life of a poor boy who devotes himself fully to boxing will leave in the hearts of people in English-speaking countries,” said illustrator Chiba.

He added, “My heart is filled with a bit of anxiety and great expectations. I’m sure Mr. Takamori is also happy about it.”