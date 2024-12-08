Bandai Namco to Allow Visitors to Enter Gundam World at 2025 Expo; Special Gundam-Related Event to be Held During Osaka-Kansai Expo
2:00 JST, December 8, 2024
Visitors to Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.’s pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will experience life in space and technology as depicted in its “Mobile Suit Gundam” anime series, according to the entertainment company.
The firm also released details for some of the pavilion’s exhibits.
Visitors to the pavilion will enter the new “Universal Century.” They will move from a spaceport to the Space Jaburo space station via a space elevator. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a new video presenting a universe where human history is intricately tied to humanoid robots called “mobile suits,” and that also introduces for the first time a Gundam equipped with “glass feather” panels projecting from its back.
Reservations for entry to the pavilion are scheduled to open on Jan. 13, 2025. On July 20, during the Expo period, Bandai Namco will hold a Gundam-related event at the Expo Hall building.
