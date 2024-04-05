Manga “My Hero Academia” Surpasses 100 Million Copies in Print

BOKU NO HERO ACADEMIA © 2014 by Kohei Horikoshi/SHUEISHA Inc.

A special illustration by Kohei Horikoshi celebrating his manga “Boku no Hero Academia” (“My Hero Academia”) surpassing 100 million copies

Manga series “Boku no Hero Academia” (“My Hero Academia”) hit its 100 million mark of copies including electronic books with its 40th volume published from Shueisha Inc. on Thursday.

The manga is currently serialized in the publisher’s weekly Shukan Shonen Jump manga magazine.

The action-packed manga by Kohei Horikoshi that tells the story of a high school student striving to become the greatest hero has also garnered popularity overseas, including in the United States. According to Shuiesha, over 40 million of the 100 million copies have been printed outside Japan.