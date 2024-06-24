Sand Art Honors Legendary Manga ‘Cyborg 009’ in Miyagi Pref. City; Celebrating 60th Anniversary of Publication
16:29 JST, June 24, 2024
A sand sculpture featuring characters from the classic manga “Cyborg 009” by the late Shotaro Ishinomori has been constructed in front of the Ishinomori Mangattan Museum in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture.
The museum exhibits works by Ishinomori, who hailed from the prefecture.
The sand monument is about 3 meters tall, 4 meters wide and 3 meters deep. It shows the nine cyborg main characters from the manga, including the protagonist, Joe Shimamura, and his cohort, Francoise.
The monument was completed in two weeks by sand artist Toshihiko Hosaka, using about 50 tons of sand, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the manga’s serialization. It will be on display until next March.
