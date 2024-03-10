Gunma Hotel Offering ‘All-You-Can-Read-Manga’ Rooms; Goku, Luffy, Doraemon and More Greet Guests
21:08 JST, March 10, 2024
TSUMAGOI, Gunma — Guests at this hotel might spend their whole night reading and barely scratch the surface of the manga collection in their room.
About 2,000 volumes from 74 titles — from manga classics like “Doraemon,” “Fist of the North Star” and “Dragon Ball” to modern favorites like “One Piece” and “Kingdom” — greet guests who stay in two special “Comic Rooms” at Manza Prince Hotel in Tsumagoi, Gunma Prefecture. Five massive bookcases, brimming with manga, line the walls of the rooms.
Some guests feel like they can’t stay in the rooms for just one night, according to the resort hotel.
The Comic Rooms are the brainchild of manga-loving employees after the hotel solicited ideas for providing guests with innovative ways to spend the time between check-in and dinner time.
“We hope that our guests will enjoy immersing themselves in manga and the hot spring,” a hotel official said.
The special rooms are available through the end of May.
