- Manga & Anime
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Wins in 2 Categories at Annie Awards; Joe Hisashi Recognized for Music Contributions
18:37 JST, February 18, 2024
LOS ANGELES — Studio Ghibli’s “The Boy and the Heron,” directed by Hayao Miyazaki, won in two award categories at the 51st annual Annie Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The movie, which was released in Japan as “Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka” (How do you live?), won awards for best character animation and best storyboarding in a feature film. The movie had been nominated for seven categories, including Best Feature, in which it lost out to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Annie’s Best Feature is considered a prelude to the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, which will be announced next month.
Joe Hisaishi, who composed the score, for the Miyazaki film, was given the Winsor McCay Award in recognition of his contributions to the animation art.
“Music plays an important role in animation and films,” Hisaishi said in a video message. “I’m happy that this aspect has been recognized.”
“Suzume no Tojimari” (“Suzume”), directed by Makoto Shinkai, did not win any category, even though it had been nominated in seven categories. The second episode of Netflix’s “Pokemon Concierge,” directed by Iku Ogawa, had been nominated for best direction in TV/media, but did not win.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Digitized Hokusai Ukiyo-e Works Displayed in Japan’s Narita Airport; Delighting International Travelers
-
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum to Introduce Online Ticket Service; Record Breaking Number of Foreign Visitors
-
EU Works to Find More Readers for Its New Fiction in Japan; Translators of Lesser-known Languages Face Tough Market
-
Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” Nominated for Oscar
-
First-Ever Australian First Nations Film Festival in Japan to Showcase Indigenous Voices; Physical Screening in Shibuya, Online Streaming for Free in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023