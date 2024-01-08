- Manga & Anime
Hayao Miyazaki Film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Wins Golden Globe
11:45 JST, January 8, 2024
Hayao Miyazaki’s film “The Boy and the Heron” has won the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Animated.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Newly Identified Cartoon Shows Different Side of Osamu Tezuka; Book Features Manga Legend’s Work for Mature Audience
-
Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s Childhood Memoir Sets Guinness World Record for Most Published Autobiography
-
Vaundy Replicates, Evolves in New Double-Disc Album
-
Bicsmalln breaks ‘taboos,’ expands horizons overseas
-
CD of Extensive, Lively Conversation Between Director Akira Kurosawa, His Friend Composer Fumio Hayasaka to Be Released
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic