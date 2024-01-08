Home>Culture>Manga & Anime
Hayao Miyazaki Film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Wins Golden Globe

Studio Ghibli/GKIDS via AP
This image released by GKIDS shows Mahito Maki, voiced by Luca Padovan in English and Soma Santoki in Japanese, in a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy And The Heron.”

The Japan News

11:45 JST, January 8, 2024

Hayao Miyazaki’s film “The Boy and the Heron” has won the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Animated.

Studio Ghibli/GKIDS via AP
This image released by GKIDS shows Mahito Maki, voiced by Luca Padovan in English and Soma Santoki in Japanese, left, and Grey Heron, voiced by Robert Pattinson in English and Masaki Suda in Japanese, in a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy And The Heron.”
