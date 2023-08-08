- MANGA & ANIME
Neko Pitcher (English e-book version); Vols. 1-10 Are Now on Sale
12:51 JST, August 8, 2023
Vols. 1-10 are now on sale
The “Neko Pitcher” cartoon series launched in April 2013 in the Sunday edition of The Yomiuri Shimbun. An English version of the cartoon series appears on Saturdays in The Japan News.
Neko Pitcher (English e-book version)
- Written by Kenji Sonishi / Translated by The Japan News
Price: ¥1,400 plus tax per volume
Length: 106-109 pages per volume
A Kindle version is also available in North America, the U.K. and the EU.
