Crayon Shin-Chan’s Father’s Stinky Socks on Display at Children’s Park in Takamatsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The stinky socks of the father from “Crayon Shin-chan.”

TAKAMATSU – The socks of Hiroshi, father of Shinnosuke Nohara, the main character in the popular anime “Crayon Shin-chan,” are on display at Sanuki Kodomo no Kuni children’s park in Takamatsu.

The black men’s socks are in an acrylic box with a small window. They have been odorized with a fragrance formulated to resemble the strong smell of Hiroshi’s socks, as depicted in the anime. When the window is opened, a sour odor wafts through the air.

The socks will be on display until Sept. 3.