- MANGA & ANIME
Leiji Matsumoto, Manga Visionary Behind ‘Galaxy Express 999,’ Remembered in Tokyo
20:00 JST, June 4, 2023
An event bidding farewell to esteemed mangaka Leiji Matsumoto was held at the Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.
Matsumoto, known for writing such works as “Ginga Testudo 999” (“Galaxy Express 999”), passed away on Feb. 13 at the age of 85. Approximately 3,000 individuals made up of industry insiders and fans attended the ceremony to pay their respects.
An altar was set up with representations of Earth, brilliantly shining stars and railway tracks, with illustrations of “999” characters Tetsuro Hoshino and Maetel watching over a photograph of Matsumoto.
Tetsuya Chiba, a mangaka who served as chairman for the event, delivered a tribute to Matsumoto, who he had been friends with since their early days in the industry. “The contributions you made to manga and animation were truly magnificent. You received thunderous applause from people all over the world. It was a grand ending fitting ofyour life,” he said.
