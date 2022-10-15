Yu-Gi-Oh! creator died while trying to save lives

(c) Kazuki Takahashi, Studio Dice/Shueisha

Yu-Gi-Oh! Vol. 1

NAHA — The creator of the popular manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!” who was found dead in July in waters off Nago in Okinawa Prefecture is believed to have drowned while trying to rescue people who were having difficulties at sea.

Kazuo Takahashi, whose pen name was Kazuki Takahashi, was snorkeling in Onna on July 4 when he spotted a girl and her parents in difficulty in the water, the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha announced Friday.

Sixty-year-old Takahashi and a U.S. serviceman went to the aid of the family. The serviceman managed to rescue the girl, and the parents made it to shore on their own but Takahashi disappeared at some point during the rescue attempt. He was found dead off the coast of Nago on July 6.