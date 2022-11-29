- KABUKI / NOH / RAKUGO
What’s in a name?
2:00 JST, November 29, 2022
Workers hold up a sign with the name of kabuki actor Kataoka Nizaemon at the Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto on Friday ahead of the annual kabuki play “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo,” which will be performed Dec. 4-25. Fifty-four signs on the theater’s face, each measuring 1.8 meters by 30 centimeters, bear the names of actors in the thick, rounded Kantei style of calligraphy. The performance period will be five days shorter than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of available seats will be nearly back to normal for the first time in three years.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Japan firms form new company for domestic production of next-generation semiconductors
- Sakhalin-2 to be exempted from Russian oil price cap