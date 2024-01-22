Made-in-Japan Clothing Makes Debut During Men’s Fashion Week in Paris

Rio Itami / The Yomiuri Shimbun

High-quality clothing made in Japan displayed at an exhibition in Paris

PARIS — In a bid to promote high-quality clothing made entirely in Japan to a worldwide audience, a Japanese clothing industry group held its first exhibition of such garments in Paris.

The Japan Apparel and Fashion Industry Council timed the exhibition to coincide with Men’s Fashion Week that was held through Sunday in the French capital. The exhibition featured clothing made at council-approved domestic factories throughout the entire manufacturing process, from fabric production to the dying process and the stitching. Although domestically made garments tend to be squeezed out of the market by cheaper imports, the council aims to expand sales channels by showcasing the clothing’s superb quality. The items bear a “J Quality” label certifying each garment was made in Japan through a consistent production system from raw material to finished product.

More than 60 items of men’s clothing were exhibited, including clean-cut jackets featuring hand-stitching done by skilled craftspeople and knitwear featuring complex designs.

The exhibition’s organizers reportedly have received many inquiries, including from an Italian department store keen to open a shop for the garments for a limited time.

“Japan is well known for providing attention to detail throughout the manufacturing process,” said Hisayoshi Sakurai, senior manager at the council. “We hope this exhibition will boost sales around the world and energize these clothing production areas.”

The council’s members include clothing manufacturers and other businesses.