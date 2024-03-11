2024 Autumn/Winter Tokyo Fashion Week Kicks Off in Shibuya; Event Held Through Saturday
18:28 JST, March 11, 2024
The 2024 Autumn/Winter Tokyo Collection kicked off Monday. Pays des Fees, known for its strangely cute style, was one of the brands that participated on the first day of the event held at the commercial building Shibuya Hikarie in Tokyo.
The collection showcased items such as a dress with wide collars featuring drawings of hand patterns. According to designer Lim Asafuji, she was inspired by the works of Kitazono Katsue, a modernist poet active during the Taisho and Showa eras which together are from 1912 -1989. “They [my designs] reflect the adolescent desire to be inorganic,” Asafuji said.
The Tokyo Collection will be held through Saturday as one of the main events of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, which is organized by the Japan Fashion Week Organization. About 40 brands from both Japan and abroad are unveiling their new collections at the event.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wooden Bucket Craftsman Wins Top Prize at Japan Traditional Craft Revitalization Contest; Plans to Use Techniques to Create Tearoom
-
“Fist of the North Star” Writer Buronson Celebrates Completion of Educational Hub for Aspiring Manga Artists
-
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Wins in 2 Categories at Annie Awards; Joe Hisashi Recognized for Music Contributions
-
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’Strikes Chord Globally With Deep Messages
-
Beloved Bookstore Lives on Under New Management; A Fixture of Tokyo’s Literary Asagaya Neighborhood
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected