2024 Autumn/Winter Tokyo Fashion Week Kicks Off in Shibuya; Event Held Through Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pays des Fees models walk down the runway at the 2024 Autumn/Winter Tokyo Collection in Tokyo on Monday.

The 2024 Autumn/Winter Tokyo Collection kicked off Monday. Pays des Fees, known for its strangely cute style, was one of the brands that participated on the first day of the event held at the commercial building Shibuya Hikarie in Tokyo.

The collection showcased items such as a dress with wide collars featuring drawings of hand patterns. According to designer Lim Asafuji, she was inspired by the works of Kitazono Katsue, a modernist poet active during the Taisho and Showa eras which together are from 1912 -1989. “They [my designs] reflect the adolescent desire to be inorganic,” Asafuji said.

The Tokyo Collection will be held through Saturday as one of the main events of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, which is organized by the Japan Fashion Week Organization. About 40 brands from both Japan and abroad are unveiling their new collections at the event.