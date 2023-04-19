Tokyo Creative Salon Showcases Japanese Design in Milan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at The Japan News at a design event in Milan.

MILAN — The organizers of the fashion and design festival, Tokyo Creative Salon, are showcasing pieces by Japanese creators at Milan Design Week in northern Italy for the first time this year.

The organizers aim to promote Tokyo Creative Salon at the Milan event, which started Tuesday and attracts visitors from around the world. They also hope to raise the profile of Tokyo’s design scene to help the Japanese capital become a creative hub on par with cities such as Paris and Milan.

Visitors at the Tokyo Creative Salon showcase in Milan received copies of a Japan News featuring supplement on the Tokyo design festival published in March.