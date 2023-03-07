Paris Fashion Week Sees New Lineup by Kyiv Designer

Sawa Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lilia Litkovska, third from right, is surrounded by models after her runway show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

PARIS — A Kyiv fashion designer released her new collection at the Autumn/Winter 2023-24 Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Lilia Litkovska launched her Kyiv-based Litkovska women’s wear brand in 2009. The fashion house has continued making clothes despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, using a backup power supply during power outages.

The Litkovska runway show at a Paris movie theater featured classy selections such as a sleek, slim-fitting dress and a chic denim two-piece. The designer appealed for peace by sewing blue and yellow tags — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — onto the clothes.

After the show, Litkovska told reporters that she was inspired by the nature, culture and history found in Kyiv, and that she had made the outfits out of a desire for people to live in a way true to themselves.