Dresses by Ukrainian fashion designer showed in Tokyo Collection
10:44 JST, September 2, 2022
“Lever Couture,” a brand created by Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri, held a show on Wednesday, at the Tokyo Collection, one of the main events during Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.
The show was held in the Hyokeikan of the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno, Tokyo. The designer showcased long dresses that share colors from the Japanese and Ukrainian flags, representing the bond between the two countries.
Verlingieri spent her childhood in Ukraine until the age of 11. She established her brand in 2011, and is currently based in the United States. Her work has included outfits for celebrities such as singer Lady Gaga. As Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues, she said “with my collection, I want to bring a piece of my country to Japan and raise positive awareness for Ukraine.”
