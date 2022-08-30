Tokyo fashion week for spring, summer 2023 gets underway
16:00 JST, August 30, 2022
The Tokyo fashion week for spring and summer 2023 opened in Tokyo on Monday.
About 50 foreign and domestic brands are presenting their creations for next spring and summer through Sept. 3 at runway shows, where they invite clients, and they are also livestreaming events. Among the participating brands are yoshiokubo and Hiroko Koshino.
The show by Fetico, the brand owned by fashion designer Emi Funayama, took place at a hall in the Shibuya Hikarie shopping complex in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. The show featured inspirational and modern outfits emphasizing feminine body lines, such as a flared skirt in denim and a green bodysuit with geometric patterns.
The Tokyo fashion week, the main event of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, is organized by Japan Fashion Week Organization.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Anison show brings intensity, comedic relief
-
Exhibition of works from Imperial collection opens in Tokyo
-
Autumn book month planned to boost Japan publishing industry
-
Russian, Ukrainian artists seek to help war-torn Ukraine through exhibitions in Japan
-
Reviving the joys of learning history through manga
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise