Tokyo fashion week for spring, summer 2023 gets underway

Models walk on a runway during a Fetico show on Monday, the opening day of the Tokyo fashion week for spring and summer 2023.

The Tokyo fashion week for spring and summer 2023 opened in Tokyo on Monday.

About 50 foreign and domestic brands are presenting their creations for next spring and summer through Sept. 3 at runway shows, where they invite clients, and they are also livestreaming events. Among the participating brands are yoshiokubo and Hiroko Koshino.

The show by Fetico, the brand owned by fashion designer Emi Funayama, took place at a hall in the Shibuya Hikarie shopping complex in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. The show featured inspirational and modern outfits emphasizing feminine body lines, such as a flared skirt in denim and a green bodysuit with geometric patterns.

The Tokyo fashion week, the main event of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, is organized by Japan Fashion Week Organization.