‘Era of Distrust and Confrontation Tests Japan’s Ability to Respond’ to be 2024 YIES Theme

The Japan News

Yomiuri Shimbun building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) and The Yomiuri Shimbun have chosen “Era of distrust and confrontation tests Japan’s ability to respond” as the theme for the 2024 Yomiuri International Forum, which is jointly organized by the two entities.

While fighting continues in Ukraine and the Middle East with no clear end in sight, the year will see important elections around the world, including the U.S. presidential election. In Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election will be held in autumn.

There are also a number of ongoing global concerns such as generative AI, large-scale disasters and climate change.

The Yomiuri International Forum will explore with our readers the direction the world is heading and the course Japan should take.