Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo: Japan, U.S. Need to Strengthen Ties to Counter China, North Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a Yomiuri International Economic Society symposium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed the need to strengthen Japan-U.S. ties at a Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) symposium held at Tokyo Kaikan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday.

Referring to the risks posed by China’s growing hegemony and North Korea’s continued missile launches, Pompeo said, “We are trying to do our best to calculate how we can protect our own people.”

“[We need to show them that] we working together, working alongside each other with a shared set of interests and values and are prepared to determine,” he added.

Pompeo said Chinese President Xi Jinping poses a threat in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Xi Jinping is watching what’s happening in Ukraine, make no mistake about it,” Pompeo said. “Watching what Iran is doing in the Middle East. And the conclusion which he draws … will have a great impact on how he prosecutes his efforts for regional hegemony.”

Regarding North Korea, he said, “No longer will peaceful reunification with South Korea be part of the North Korean agenda.”

He then stressed the importance of cooperating with South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore.

The symposium included a discussion between Pompeo and YIES Chairman Shigeru Kitamura, former secretary general of the National Security Secretariat.

When asked by Kitamura about the U.S. presidential election in November, Pompeo said, “I think that hangs over how the American people evaluate the performance of President [Joe] Biden.”

“I’m ready for the Republican Party and President Trump to be successful. I think that will give the American people and the world the best opportunity to go back to a more peaceful place and a more prosperous world,” he added.

During the Trump administration, Pompeo served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and later as Secretary of State.