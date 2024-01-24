- YIES
Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo: Japan, U.S. Need to Strengthen Ties to Counter China, North Korea
15:53 JST, January 24, 2024
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed the need to strengthen Japan-U.S. ties at a Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) symposium held at Tokyo Kaikan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday.
Referring to the risks posed by China’s growing hegemony and North Korea’s continued missile launches, Pompeo said, “We are trying to do our best to calculate how we can protect our own people.”
“[We need to show them that] we working together, working alongside each other with a shared set of interests and values and are prepared to determine,” he added.
Pompeo said Chinese President Xi Jinping poses a threat in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Xi Jinping is watching what’s happening in Ukraine, make no mistake about it,” Pompeo said. “Watching what Iran is doing in the Middle East. And the conclusion which he draws … will have a great impact on how he prosecutes his efforts for regional hegemony.”
Regarding North Korea, he said, “No longer will peaceful reunification with South Korea be part of the North Korean agenda.”
He then stressed the importance of cooperating with South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore.
The symposium included a discussion between Pompeo and YIES Chairman Shigeru Kitamura, former secretary general of the National Security Secretariat.
When asked by Kitamura about the U.S. presidential election in November, Pompeo said, “I think that hangs over how the American people evaluate the performance of President [Joe] Biden.”
“I’m ready for the Republican Party and President Trump to be successful. I think that will give the American people and the world the best opportunity to go back to a more peaceful place and a more prosperous world,” he added.
During the Trump administration, Pompeo served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and later as Secretary of State.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Govt Rejects Nagasaki Casino Resort Plan over Funding Concerns
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak