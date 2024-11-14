Dollar Briefly Hits 4-Month High above 156 Yen in Tokyo
13:01 JST, November 14, 2024
Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)—The dollar briefly climbed above ¥156 in Tokyo trading just before noon Thursday to hit the highest level in nearly four months.
A fresh round of yen selling and dollar buying was ignited by speculation for a wider Japan-U.S. interest rate gap, market sources said.
U.S. long-term interests rose on market concerns that the U.S. fiscal situation will deteriorate through massive tax cuts and other measures promised by President-elect Donald Trump, with the Republican Party seen taking control of both houses of Congress in addition to winning the presidential seat.
“The dollar may rise to ¥160 by year-end as Trump’s policies are likely to cause inflation,” a think tank official said.
At noon, the dollar stood at ¥155.99-99 , up from ¥155.10-11 at 5 p.m.. Wednesday.
