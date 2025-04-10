Nikkei Average Surges over 2,800 Points in Morning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s key Nikkei 225 stock average spiked over 2,800 points Thursday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the previous day a 90-day freeze on some reciprocal tariffs imposed on trading partners.

The Nikkei reached 34,568.46 at 9:18 a.m., up 2,854.43 points, or 9.00 pct, from Wednesday’s close.

Trump said that his administration will halt additional tariffs set separately for each trading partner, with the exception of the levy on China. The move lowers the 24 pct tariff placed on Japan to 10 pct, the basic tariff rate.

The president’s announcement heartened Wall Street investors on Wednesday, pushing up the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index by over 12 pct.