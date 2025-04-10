Nikkei Average Surges over 2,800 Points in Morning
10:04 JST, April 10, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s key Nikkei 225 stock average spiked over 2,800 points Thursday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the previous day a 90-day freeze on some reciprocal tariffs imposed on trading partners.
The Nikkei reached 34,568.46 at 9:18 a.m., up 2,854.43 points, or 9.00 pct, from Wednesday’s close.
Trump said that his administration will halt additional tariffs set separately for each trading partner, with the exception of the levy on China. The move lowers the 24 pct tariff placed on Japan to 10 pct, the basic tariff rate.
The president’s announcement heartened Wall Street investors on Wednesday, pushing up the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index by over 12 pct.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
-
Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
-
Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
-
Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
-
Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike