Kishida Says Govt to Continue Monitoring Stock Market; PM Cites Need for Calm, Plus Cooperation With BOJ

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference after attending the annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke about turbulent stock prices at a press conference after the annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday. He said: “It is important to judge the situation calmly. We will continue to vigilantly monitor the situation and we will advance financial policy operations in close cooperation with the Bank of Japan.”