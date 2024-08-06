Home>Business>Markets

Kishida Says Govt to Continue Monitoring Stock Market; PM Cites Need for Calm, Plus Cooperation With BOJ

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference after attending the annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:50 JST, August 6, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke about turbulent stock prices at a press conference after the annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday. He said: “It is important to judge the situation calmly. We will continue to vigilantly monitor the situation and we will advance financial policy operations in close cooperation with the Bank of Japan.”

