Kishida Says Govt to Continue Monitoring Stock Market; PM Cites Need for Calm, Plus Cooperation With BOJ
16:50 JST, August 6, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke about turbulent stock prices at a press conference after the annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday. He said: “It is important to judge the situation calmly. We will continue to vigilantly monitor the situation and we will advance financial policy operations in close cooperation with the Bank of Japan.”
