Honda to Launch Electric Motorcycle Plant in India in 2028; Electric Motorcycle Prototypes Unveiled in Japan for 1st time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prototype electric motorcycles unveiled by Honda are seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Co. announced Tuesday it will begin operating a plant in India dedicated to building electric motorcycles in 2028.

The new plant will be built within the premises of an existing plant in Bengaluru in southern India. Honda will increase its investment in order to capture the largest market share for motorcycles in India.

Production will begin with models with an engine displacement equivalent to 110cc. The plant will also serve as a base for motorcycle exports. The amount of investment and the number of motorcycles to be produced have not yet been disclosed.

India is the world’s largest motorcycle market, with annual sales of approximately 20 million units. Honda is competing with local manufacturers for the top market share, and competition for electric motorcycles, which the Indian government is promoting, is also intensifying.

Prototypes for Honda’s two electric motorcycles were unveiled for the first time in Japan at a press briefing on Tuesday. The sports model will go on sale in fiscal 2025.

“The focus is on how much we can expand our business in India, where population growth and economic development are expected,” said Minoru Kato, a Honda executive officer.

Honda’s motorcycle business is highly profitable. The company had an operating profit of ¥556.2 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2024 and an operating profit margin of about 17%, much higher than the 4% of the automobile business.

Honda currently has about 40% of the global share for motorcycle sales but aims to have a 50% share in the long-term.