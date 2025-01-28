Fuji TV Press Conference Lasted 10 Hours; Executives Spoke on Masahiro Nakai’s Scandal and Their Responsibilities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A line of TV cameras at the press conference room of Fuji TV in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday afternoon.

A press conference held by Fuji Television Network, Inc. over the scandal involving the retired entertainer Masahiro Nakai, 52, ran for an unusually long time, lasting for more than 10 hours from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning.

The press conference, which started at 4 p.m. on Monday, was about the involvement of Fuji Television employees in the troubles Nakai had with a woman, as reported in some weekly magazines. Fuji TV President Koichi Minato and Chairman Shuji Kano of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., Fuji TV’s parent company, attended the press conference and explained what the company’s management consider their responsibilities to be in this case.

Left: Fuji Television Network President Koichi Minato answers questions at a press conference held in Tokyo on Monday.

Right: From left, Fuji Television Network Vice Chairman Ryunosuke Endo, President Koichi Minato and Chairman Shuji Kano leave the room after the press conference at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Reporters raised their hands one after another to ask questions, continuing until shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Some social media posters expressed concern over whether attendees were given time to go to the restroom during the press conference.