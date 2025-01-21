NTT Group Companies, Others Seek Business Opportunities in Land-Based Aquaculture; Plans to Utilize AI in Production

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Baby shrimp are being placed in a tank at the NTT Group’s land-based aquaculture facility in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture.

NTT group companies are entering the land-based aquaculture business one after another. The companies are using their knowledge of information and communications technology to manage water quality and temperature, helping to efficiently grow shrimp, salmon and other fish. Land-based aquaculture does not require fishing rights, and several new companies are entering the market. As it is less affected by the natural environment, it is also expected to provide a stable supply of seafood.

NTT Green & Food, Inc. began operating a land-based aquaculture facility in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, in December. The company has set up 26 tanks in a corner of a parts factory rented from Suzuki Motor Corp. The plan is to raise baby whiteleg shrimp for about four months before shipping them, aiming for the first shipment to be made within the fiscal year under the “Fukuebi” (Lucky shrimp) brand name.

Seawater pumped from underground is mixed with fresh water, and the water temperature and oxygen concentration are managed around the clock. The introduction of automatic controls using artificial intelligence is also under consideration.

“Land-based aquaculture must faithfully replicate the marine environment, and NTT’s information and communication technology specialty will be a valuable tool,” said NTT Green & Food President Yoshikazu Kusumi.

NTT Communications Corp. also established a land-based aquaculture subsidiary which began operations in December. Teaming up with an Okinawan company that has its own filtration technology, the subsidiary will develop systems to improve production efficiency and provide aquaculture consulting services. NTT East Corp. is also working on land-based sockeye salmon farming in collaboration with the Okayama University of Science and others.

In recent years, major companies have been entering the land-based aquaculture business one after another, using AI and communications technology to accelerate growth and increase shipping volume through stringent management.

SoftBank Corp. is also working on land-based farming of sturgeon which produce caviar. The company is conducting research into technology that uses AI to help identify fish with a large number of eggs.

In other industries, Shikoku Railway Co. (JR Shikoku) entered the salmon farming business in August last year, shipping its first fish in December and selling them to hotels in Tokyo and other locations.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. together with other companies, has set up a land-based salmon farm on the grounds of a thermal power plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, and began shipping salmon in October 2023. They are being sold at supermarkets and other outlets in the prefecture.

Fish catches in Japan have been declining due to rising sea temperatures caused by global warming and overfishing by foreign fishing boats. Japan’s food self-sufficiency rate on a caloric basis is a mere 38%. Land-based aquaculture is expected to contribute to food security as a means of ensuring a stable supply of fish.