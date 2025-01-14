Japan Sauce Maker Opens Base in Paris; Hiroshima-Based Otafuku Hopes to Boost Sales Across Europe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Otafuku Sauce Co.’s Keisuke Asakura speaks in Paris in November.

BRUSSELS — A leading Japanese sauce maker has established a base in Paris in anticipation of an overseas boom in kona-mon flour-based dishes.

Hiroshima-based Otafuku Sauce Co. set up the office following the rise in popularity of Japanese foods such as sushi and tempura. The Paris office is the company’s second overseas branch following Taipei.

Otafuku sent Keisuke Asakura, from its overseas sales department, to Paris in June last year. Another employee joined the office in December to help sales activities.

As part of efforts to promote flour-based okonomiyaki savory pancakes as a homemade dish, the company cooks and serves the dish at events in the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium and elsewhere. In addition, food samples and cooking classes are provided at local supermarkets. The dish’s complex flavors, with the umami of vegetables, are attracting consumers.

“Customers seem to like the taste,” said Asakura. “The challenge now is to raise awareness of Japan’s kona-mon culture.”

The company’s flagship okonomiyaki sauce has been exported to Europe along with other products. By establishing a base in Paris, known as the food capital of France, Otafuku wants to promote the kona-mon culture and boost sales. The company has set a sales target of ¥1 billion for the fiscal year ending September 2027, more than double the figure for the same period in 2023.

As of June last year, there were 34 okonomiyaki restaurants and 10 other restaurants that serve takoyaki, another popular flour dish, in Europe. Out of these, 10 opened in the last three years.