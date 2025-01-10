Home>Business>Companies

Suzuki Exhibits ‘Electric Cart’ Developed with Startup; Company Makes CES Debut

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An electric cart combining technology from Suzuki Motor Corp. with knowledge from Applied Electric Vehicles Ltd., an Australian startup, is seen on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

By Daisuke Narahashi / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

13:36 JST, January 10, 2025

LAS VEGAS – Suzuki Motor Corp. made its CES debut in Las Vegas this week, exhibiting a light truck and electric vehicles jointly developed with various startups.

CES is one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.

President Toshihiro Suzuki spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun among other media at the venue on Wednesday and explained the company’s aim at the exhibition.

“We want to connect with people who share Suzuki’s philosophy,” he said.

Regarding artificial intelligence, a major theme of CES, Suzuki said: “AI is advancing further than we thought. We want to work on it so that we don’t fall behind.”

He also indicated that he intends to broaden the company’s use of AI, which is currently limited to translation and document creation, and apply it to development, sales and other areas.

