Suzuki Exhibits ‘Electric Cart’ Developed with Startup; Company Makes CES Debut
13:36 JST, January 10, 2025
LAS VEGAS – Suzuki Motor Corp. made its CES debut in Las Vegas this week, exhibiting a light truck and electric vehicles jointly developed with various startups.
CES is one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.
President Toshihiro Suzuki spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun among other media at the venue on Wednesday and explained the company’s aim at the exhibition.
“We want to connect with people who share Suzuki’s philosophy,” he said.
Regarding artificial intelligence, a major theme of CES, Suzuki said: “AI is advancing further than we thought. We want to work on it so that we don’t fall behind.”
He also indicated that he intends to broaden the company’s use of AI, which is currently limited to translation and document creation, and apply it to development, sales and other areas.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
CPTPP Will Let Britain Offer Further Benefits to Japan, Says U.K. Ambassador, Days Before Her Country Joins Pact
-
SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
-
Japanese Cosmetics Giants Struggle with Sales in China: Firms Seek to Develop New Markets in Global South
-
Mitsubishi Motors Seen As Key to S.E. Asia in Honda, Nissan Talks; Japanese Makers Face Chinese Challenge In Region
-
TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter