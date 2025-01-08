Toyota to Open Woven City This Autumn at Earliest; Five Firms Join Project to Conduct Experiments

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks at a press conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor Corp. will launch Woven City, a demonstration city for advanced technology being constructed in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, as early as this autumn, it was announced on Monday.

Five companies including Daikin Industries, Ltd. and Nissin Food Products Co. will join the project to conduct demonstration experiments.

They will work together across industry boundaries to develop advanced technologies and services that will be useful for daily life.

Woven City is a demonstration city of about 700,000 square meters where researchers, entrepreneurs and others will live and work to develop solutions to social issues using self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence, hydrogen and other technologies.

Construction of the first phase area of the city, which is about 50,000 square meters, was completed last October in Susono, near Mt. Fuji. About 100 Toyota employees and others will move into the city starting this autumn, with the number of residents planned to increase to about 2,000 in the future.

Daikin will conduct a demonstration project to create a pollen-free space. Nissin will work to create a new food culture. The other three companies are DyDo Drinco, Inc., UCC Japan Co. and Zoshinkai Holdings Inc., which offers Z-kai correspondence courses.

“We believe that by combining Toyota’s strengths with those from different industries, we’ll be able to create new value, new products and new services we could never achieve on our own,” Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at a press conference held in Las Vegas on Monday, the day before CES 2025, one of the largest tech events.

Toyota also announced that its subsidiary in charge of the Woven City project has invested about ¥7 billion in Interstellar Technologies Inc., a rocket development startup based in Taiki, Hokkaido. The company will support the development of manufacturing technology and supply networks with the aim of mass-producing rockets.