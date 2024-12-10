Asahi Pop-up Serves Alcohol Alternatives in Shimbashi
13:24 JST, December 10, 2024
Asahi Breweries Ltd. opened on Monday a pop-up restaurant in the Shimbashi district of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, where it is serving non-alcoholic beverages and nutritionally balanced meals until Friday.
The restaurant, Style Balance Tei, offers a single set meal that comes with three non-alcoholic beverages (100 milliliters each). The set meal, designed with the help of a nutritionist, includes spinach with miso mayonnaise, four kinds of vegetables in a Japanese marinade, teriyaki salmon with shichimi spices, and sticky barley rice. Lunch costs ¥500 including tax, while dinner is served without the barley rice and costs just ¥300.
Asahi Breweries has been advocating for “smart drinking,” with both drinkers and non-drinkers sharing a mutual respect. The company is encouraging people to drink non-alcoholic beverages during the year-end and New Year holidays, when there are more chances to drink and people tend to have poorer eating habits.
