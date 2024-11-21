Visitors Enter World of Licca-Chan at Takara Tomy Planet; Digital Immersive Experience to Open in Tokyo
13:38 JST, November 21, 2024
Using digital technology to create an immersive experience into a world of toys, a space named “Takara Tomy Planet” will open at Ito-Yokado Ario Kameari in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.
It was opened to the press on Wednesday. Visitors can enjoy eight different themed attractions based on toys such as train series Plarail and much-loved doll Licca-chan by Tomy Co., better known as Takara Tomy. Guests can also design their own Licca-chan outfits and have them projected on a screen for a fashion show.
Prices start at ¥800 for 30 minutes for children (2-17 years old).
“By combining the appeal of our own brand with digital technology, we hope visitors will enjoy an unprecedented experience. We would like to expand it nationwide,” said an executive officer of Tomy.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
-
Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies
-
Japan’s Major Carmakers to Review Production Bases After Trump Win; Mexico Manufactured Vehicles Could be Hit by Tariffs
-
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Offers New Hires Sure Path to U.S., U.K. Branches, with 40％ of Bank Revenue Already Coming from Abroad
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention