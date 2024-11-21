Home>Business>Companies

Visitors Enter World of Licca-Chan at Takara Tomy Planet; Digital Immersive Experience to Open in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Children enjoy the world of Tomy Co.’s toy at Takara Tomy Planet in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:38 JST, November 21, 2024

Using digital technology to create an immersive experience into a world of toys, a space named “Takara Tomy Planet” will open at Ito-Yokado Ario Kameari in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

It was opened to the press on Wednesday. Visitors can enjoy eight different themed attractions based on toys such as train series Plarail and much-loved doll Licca-chan by Tomy Co., better known as Takara Tomy. Guests can also design their own Licca-chan outfits and have them projected on a screen for a fashion show.

Prices start at ¥800 for 30 minutes for children (2-17 years old).

“By combining the appeal of our own brand with digital technology, we hope visitors will enjoy an unprecedented experience. We would like to expand it nationwide,” said an executive officer of Tomy.

