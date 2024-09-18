Japan Electronics Store Chain Nojima Develops AI Version of its President for Employees’ Use

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nojima Corp. President Hiroshi Nojima is seen in Yokohama in March 2022.

An electronics retail chain operator Nojima Corp. has developed an artificial intelligence program that serves as an avatar of its president, the company said.

The generative AI has been trained on the books authored by President Hiroshi Nojima and his past remarks. When Nojima employees ask the program for advice on their computers or smartphones, the AI avatar answers on behalf of the president.

The company said the program will be utilized for fostering human resources.

The program was jointly developed with Happiness Planet Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. In addition to President Nojima’s books, the AI has been trained on the contents of his lectures and the company’s internal bulletins, so that answers from the AI can reflect the president’s life philosophy and management principles.

For example, if one inputs that “I’m worried about how to train a subordinate who made a mistake,” the AI replies, “It is important to pay attention not only to the result but also to the efforts and attempts in the process,” along with the source from which the answer originated.

The AI will initially be introduced for about 2,000 executives, and the company plans to make it available for all employees, including those in group companies.

“Passing down ideas is difficult. I thought it would be useful to have a system in place to provide answers when employees face in trouble,” said President Nojima at the press conference.